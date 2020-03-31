Pooja Hegde opens up on working with Salman Khan, Prabhas, being in self quarantine & more

Pooja Hegde joined Pinkvilla for an Instagram Live. The actress recently featured in the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which turned out to be a blockbuster film.

The south siren, Pooja Hegde joined Pinkvilla for an Instagram Live. The actress who recently featured in the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, reveals how her upcoming film with Prabhas is based in Europe. The southern beauty was recently travelled to Georgia to shoot for the south drama which is tentatively titled Prabhas 20. Pooja goes on to add how they were lucky to be back in India before the lockdown was issued. The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actress reveals how she took all the precautionary measures when she was travelling and got into self-quarantine post her return to India.

Pooja states that the cast and crew of the film had to quickly wrap up the shoot in order to get back home in time. The actress who will feature in the upcoming film called Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni says she was on cloud 9 when she got to know that she will be starring opposite Bollywood superstar . The actress says that the talks were on for the film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but the moment she got a confirmation that she will be romancing the Dabangg 3 star, she was extremely happy. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress reveals that her co-star Prabhas is a lot of fun to be with. She adds that the Baahubali star is talkative and they had a good time while shooting for the film.

Check out the video of Pooja Hegde:

The fans are very excited to see the Maharshi actress pair up with Prabhas. The actress goes on to address the speculation about doing another film with south star Allu Arjun. Pooja says that Allu Arjun is known to never repeat the actresses he has worked with. But, she has done two films with him. Talking about starring in Suriya's upcoming film Aruvaa, Pooja said that she has no idea but is hoping that she gets to star with Suriya.

