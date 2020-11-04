Pooja Hegde opts for a casual outfit as she is spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde, who will be next seen with Akhil Akkineni in the romantic drama Most Eligible Bachelor, was spotted at the airport in a comfy casual wear.

Sensational South star Pooja Hegde was recently spotted in Mumbai airport as she returned from Italy where she was shooting with Prabhas and Rashe Shyam team for the upcoming period drama. Now, it looks like Pooja Hegde is back in action as she is spotted at the airport yet again. As she arrived at the Mumbai airport, shutterbugs surrounded her and clicked photos. She was seen in a white jacket and black track pants. She completed the look with classic googles.

As she arrived at the airport, she smiled for some photos. Adapting to the new normal, she was also seen with a facemask. On the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. The film’s trailer was released by the makers during the festival of Dussehra. It was revealed by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2021.

See the photos here:

She also has in her kitty, Radhe Shyam, where she will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas. Pooja Hegde’s first look for the film was released on her birthday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. A motion poster of Pooja and Prabhas for the film was also released by the makers on the latter’s birthday. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a love story set in 1960s Europe.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

