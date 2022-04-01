Pooja Hegde opts a stunning green co-ord dress for her day out; See Video

Beast actress Pooja Hegde always impresses with her distinctive fashion choices. From the silver screen, the ramp to the airport, the star constantly reestablishes her fashionista status with impressive attires.

One more time, Pooja Hegde has made heads turn over her latest tasteful ensemble. The Radhe Shyam actress sizzled in a green co-ord attire with a skirt and a collared top. Her radiant skin and shiny hair stole the show. The star kept her makeup on point as she shared a clip from the car on her Instagram handle.

Besides fashion goals, Pooja Hegde also gives fitness goals. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her intense workout session on social media. She can be seen exploring the latest gym equipment in stylish green athleisure.

From personal to professional adherence, Pooja Hegde is currently occupied with her upcoming Tamil dark comedy, Beast. The actress has been paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the project helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, this action drama will come to theatres on 13 April. Along with the lead, the venture will also star Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

Additionally, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in a cameo role in Koratala Siva's action flick Acharya. The movie's core cast includes Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will also play the female lead in two Bollywood ventures, Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and the sequel of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

