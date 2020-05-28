Pooja Hegde or Samantha Akkinneni: Who wore polka dot jumpsuit better?

There's one thing in common that Pooja Hegde and Samantha Akkineni share and that is their love for polka dot outfits.

Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are two successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunners are currently at the top of their game professionally. Besides being brilliants actresses, Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are also known for their style statements. While Samantha Akkineni's fashion taste is more on the classier side, Pooja Hegde is known for her chic style statements. However, there's one thing in common that Pooja Hegde and Samantha Akkineni share and that is their love for polka dot outfits.

Pooja Hegde and Samantha Akkineni both were spotted wearing polka dot outfits at different events and time. Pooja Hegde stepped out for a special screening of a film last year wearing a polka dot blue jumpsuit. The stunner, who will be seen sharing the screenspace with Prabhas, donned a blue polka dot jumpsuit at the special screen of Bollywood film, India’s Most Wanted. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress looked pretty and paired her outfit with white heels. Basic makeup, open hair and bright lips completed her look.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni looked stylish and managed to turn heads at an event hosted last year by Ram Charan and Upasana. Sam graced the event in a stunning orange polka dot jumpsuit with a statement Gucci belt. The Majili actress completed her look with dark lips and open soft wavy hair. Well, orange is a super bright and tricky colour to carry. However, Samantha Akkineni, as we all know is known for her unconventional looks and she nailed it like a boss. What do you think about this look?

Well, according to us, both Sam and Pooja looked pretty in their respective polka dot jumpsuit and managed to carry with grace and confidence. But according to you carried the polka dot jumpsuit better?

Let us know in the comment section below.

