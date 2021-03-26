  1. Home
Recently, two stunning actresses, Pooja Hegde and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted carrying the same crossbody bag that costs a bomb.
Mumbai
Pooja Hegde owns the same Bottega Veneta bag as Kareena Kapoor Khan and it costs a bomb; Take a look
As we all know celebrities lead the most luxurious lifestyle. From taking international holidays to owning high-end brands' clothes and bags, whatever you see about them is expensive and quickly becomes a trend. If you look closer, actresses make sure to put their best fashion-forward but not without keeping it an expensive affair. Some are royally expensive! Recently, two stunning actresses, Pooja Hegde and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted carrying the same crossbody bag that costs a bomb. 

Recently, Pooja Hegde shared a birthday post for director Rohit Shetty but what caught our attention at was her orange Bottega Veneta sling bag that is for a whopping price. The stunner owns this same expensive bag as Kareena Kapoor Khan that is priced at EUR 2,500 which roughly converts to Rs. 2,20,968!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, ahead of giving birth to her second child, was spotted carrying this classic sling bag. The actress opted for a colourful printed dress by designer Rajdeep Ranawat and gave her outfit a luxurious upgrade with an expensive arm candy. She completed her look with giant gold hoop earrings,  a pair of tan block heels and tinted sunglasses. 

Kareena or Pooja Hegde? Who styled the expensive bag better? Let us know in the comment section below. 

