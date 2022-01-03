Pooja Hegde papped after pilates session wearing a fluorescent tracksuit; VIDEO

As we step into 2022, Pooja Hegde seems to be back to grind. The Houseful 4 star was spotted in Mumbai post a Pilates session. The actor chose a fluorescent tracksuit as her workout attire and was seen carrying a cute backpack as she stepped out of the gym.

However, this is not the first time Pooja Hegde is papped like this. A few weeks ago, the actress was spotted in just like this after finishing up another Pilates session . The star is spot on with her fitness game. Her fans are always keen to know what their beloved celeb is up to and she never fails to update them.

From social to now work life, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. Set in 1970s Europe, will also cast Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in crucial roles. The film has been jointly financed by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies and T-Series and will release on 14 January. In an unprecedented event, the trailer launch of the film was done by the fans.

The actress also has Koratala Siva directorial venture Acharya lined up. With Megastar Chiranjeevi in titular role, the film will also star Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Acharya is slated to release on 4 February 2022. In the meantime, Pooja Hegde also has Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast up for release.