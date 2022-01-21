Pooja Hegde pens a heartfelt note as she celebrates 1 year of her sea-facing new house; Shares beautiful pic

Having your own space, especially at a young age is an ambition we are all too familiar with. The feeling is no different for our celebrities. It was a year ago when Pooja Hegde bought her own apartment in Mumbai. Commemorating the special day, she wrote, “1 year since this day of gratitude, for all the dreams fulfilled…Just keep believing in yourself and work hard. The universe truly falls in love with a stubborn heart #onwardsandupwards”

The Radhe Shyam actress also shared a picture from her graha pravesh pooja at the house that took place a year ago. One can see in the photo, the actress looks divine, wearing a beautiful ethnic outfit along with a gajra. Pooja Hegde bought a swanky sea-facing three bedroom flat in Bandra last January. This is the first house that the star has owned completely on her own and as can be understood, the place holds a very special place in her heart.

Check out the post below:

It is believed that the star was hands-on about every aspect on this luxurious home. The actress was completely engrossed in the interior of her apartment.

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde will star alongside Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. Financed by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi. The star will also been seen in a small yet important role in megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya. The project will also star mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan. Both the movies have been delayed owing to the ongoing COVID-19. This pandemic has affected the release of numerous films. Acharya will now release on 1 April.

