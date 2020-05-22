Pooja Hegde to play the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in a new project?

Pooja Hegde might reportedly collaborate with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan soon for a new project. It will be directed by Hanu Raghavpudi.

Pooja Hegde is currently in the best phase of her career as the svelte beauty’s last few releases have been declared super hits. To add to this, she will be collaborating next with none other than Baahubali star Prabhas himself for a movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Now, the latest buzz is that the Housefull 4 actress has been approached to play the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan for a new project that will go on floors soon.

This movie will be directed by Hanu Raghavpudi and produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. If media reports are to be believed, the makers have already narrated the script to her before the announcement of the lockdown. Once Pooja returns to Hyderabad, she will reportedly sign this project. Talking about Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam actor has also given stellar performances in movies like Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. So, this next project featuring Salmaan happens to be a Telugu movie.

Coming back to Pooja, the actress and the rest of the star cast including Prabhas were shooting in Georgia for the upcoming movie just a few days back before the beginning of the lockdown. All of them will resume the pending work once the lockdown ends. Pooja also has one more movie lined up which is Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni. The Telugu drama has been co-produced by Vasu Varma and is directed by Bhaskar. The music for the movie has been composed by Gopi Sundar. Its release date has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :123Telugu

