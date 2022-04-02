Pooja Hegde poses in athleisure after workout as shutterbugs click her in Mumbai; PICS

Pooja Hegde is busy as a bee as she juggles many projects in South as well as Bollywood. To keep up with her schedule, the actress leads a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and nutritious food. Recently, the Beast star was clicked outside her Pilates class in Mumbai. Later she headed to Bandra, where she was followed by the shutterbugs yet again.

The stunner chose to wear a pink halter top and black tights for her day in the maximum city. The Radhe Shyam actress glammed up her look with sunglasses and handbag. Besides her acting facilities and fitness regime, Pooja Hegde is also known for her classy attire choices, which never fail to leave an impression on the fashion mongers.

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, Pooja Hegde is working hard for her upcoming Tamil flick, Beast. The actress has been paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in this dark comedy which has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Backed up by Sun Pictures production house, the movie is slated to come to theatres on 13 April. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko will also be doing key roles in Beast.

Additionally, Pooja Hegde will also play a special role in Koratala Siva's highly discussed film, Acharya. She will be sharing screen space with biggies Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal. She will further have two major Bollywood movies, Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and the sequel of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan in her kitty.

Also Read: Happy Ugadi 2022: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde & more send heartwarming wishes to fans