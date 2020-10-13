Pooja Hegde & Prabhas celebrate a co star's birthday on the sets of Radhe Shyam

The latest photo of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas features them celebrating their co-star's birthday on the sets of their film Radhe Shyam in Italy.

The sultry siren Pooja Hegde shared a sweet birthday wish for her co-star Kunaal Roy Kapur on her Instagram account along with Prabhas. The fun photo features the lead pair of Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in a happy mood along with birthday boy Kunaal Roy Kapur. The trio are all smiles as they pose for the picture on the sets of the upcoming film in Italy. The much awaited film, Radhe Shyam happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The team of Radhe Shyam are reportedly shooting for a crucial schedule in Italy.

The filming work of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial was suspended due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the Prabhas starrer. The makers of Radhe Shyam previously unveiled the first look poster of the film. The fans and film audiences loved the poster, and also shared their feelings about the first look on their social media handles.

Check out the photo

The lead pair of Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas enjoy a massive fan following on their social media accounts. The fans are eagerly looking forward to watching their sizzling and fabulous chemistry on the silver screen. The latest photo of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas celebrating their co-star's birthday on the sets of their film in Italy is winning hearts.

