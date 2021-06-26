Pooja Hegde prays ‘every day’ for things to be fine amidst COVID 19: Let’s just take it one day at a time

In an interview, Pooja Hegde has opened up about her thoughts on the current situation of the country amidst the pandemic. Take a look.

With the Covid 19 cases dipping, the situation in the country is coming back to normalcy. The vaccination drives have been ramped up and people are slowly going out in public with the necessary safety precautions. Amid this, South beauty Pooja Hegde has opened up about her thoughts on the current situation of the country. In April, the actress announced on her social media handle that she had tested positive for the virus. Last month, she informed her fans that she had recovered after being home quarantined.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Pooja shared a word of caution for everyone. She explained that despite the lockdown restrictions easing up, one should only step outside the house if it is ‘absolutely essential’. The Mohenjo Daro actress shared that her only wish amidst these unprecedented times is for things to go back to normal again. “I pray every day for things to get fine and suffering of the people at large, to come to an end,” she continued.

After recovering from Coronavirus, the actress revealed that she has been taking care of herself. She explained that during this difficult situation, she has been trying to keep herself busy, working on her skills and spending time with her family. The actress also touched upon how the work schedule has been disrupted due to the pandemic. She shared, “But it’s a very small thing to be complaining about right now. A lot of people have lost their lives… When I’m ready to work, I’ll be ready to go back in full swing.”

