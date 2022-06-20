Pooja Hegde pulls off a bold dinner date look in a Venetian corset and slit-cut skirt; Yay or Nay

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde is open to experimentation when it comes to fashion. The confidence in pulling off any look with ease reflects in the choices of her outfits. She doesn't hesitate in going with bold silhouettes and colours, and her latest look in a corset co-ord set is proof.

Pooja Hegde sports a colourful ensemble by Advait and it makes for a perfect bold dinner date look. One can see, the stunner makes a statement in a structured corset and Venetian slit-cut skirt. Pooja completed her look with hair kept loose open and messy with a perfect touch of neutral makeup.

Sharing the look on Instagram, Pooja captioned it, 'Mess'.

Take a look:

Be it at the airport or walking the red carpet, Pooja Hegde never fails to grab our attention over her sartorial choices. She turned enough heads recently as she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022.

Now talking about her upcoming projects, Pooja Hedge has an interesting lineup for 2022. She is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in Hyderabad. Apart from this, she also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

In South, the Beast actress will be seen sharing the screen with superstar Mahesh Babu in tentatively titled, SSMB28. The movie is being helmed by Trivikram.

The gorgeous actress also plays the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's action drama, Jana Gana Mana. The makers recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai. Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh

