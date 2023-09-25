Pooja Hegde radiates sunshine in tuscany yellow saree; her breathtaking smile will leave you spellbound

Once again, Pooja Hegde, has set the fashion world ablaze with her impeccable sense of traditional style. The actress continues to captivate her admirers with her evergreen desi girl charm. When it comes to traditional fashion, this diva's versatility knows no bounds. In her recent post, Hegde graced us with her look in a tuscany yellow embroidered organza silk saree, leaving us all in awe. Certainly, the stunning diva is slaying it with her back-to-back desi girl vibes.

Pooja took to her Instagram to share the gorgeous photos and, in the caption, the actress wrote, "Sundays are for sunshine #aboutlastnight." And, the caption of Hegde’s post couldn't have been more fitting. Because, with her radiant smile, the warm, sunny hue of her saree truly exuded a sense of happiness and positivity.

Pooja Hegde exudes timeless elegance with her ethnic fashion statement

Pooja Hegde, who has time and again pulled off all kinds of fashion like a pro consistently proves that the timeless elegance of a saree never goes out of style. The tuscany yellow saree donned by the actress is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with intricate embroidery that adds a touch of sophistication to her look. The saree draped gracefully around her perfectly toned physique, highlighting her natural beauty and grace.

Accompanying her six-yards, Pooja chose to keep her accessories minimal yet impactful. She adorned exquisite gold jhumkas that complemented the saree's intricate details. To complete her look, the DJ actress opted for a light shade of lipstick that perfectly matched the subtle hues of her saree. She completed her look with a classic bindi on her forehead, serving some ethnic fashion goals

Meanwhile, the actress recently had a blast during her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She indulged herself in the joyous spirit of the occasion. The Beast actress was spotted celebrating this auspicious occasion with fervor, embarking on a memorable journey that included visits to the GSB Ganpati temple at Wadala, Mumbai with her family, as well as joining the celebrations at the residence of renowned designer Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and the charming Kartik Aaryan.

