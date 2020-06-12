Pooja Hegde to Rakul Preet Singh: 7 times stars proved ethnic chokers are all you need to complete an outfit

Many South beauties like Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara among others have worn this beautiful piece of accessory with their outfits.

As we all know, celebrities can influence fashion trends as fans and audience look up to them. Also, actresses can pull off any trend and they are the ultimate trendsetters. One of the much-loved accessories that is adding sass to street style since the early 2000s is a choker. In the last two years, the choker trend witnessed a fashionable transformation by making their way in the traditional game. Many South beauties like Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara among others have worn this beautiful piece of accessory with their outfits.

The celebs are going gaga over this trend. Be it with jumpsuit or lehenga, the choker can be worn with any outfit and that's the best part of the trend. Chic and perfect for layering with anything outfit. More than anything, embellished and diamond-studded ethnic choker will add elegance to your lehenga or traditional dress. Also, we can see now why this accessory isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Pooja Hegde to Rakul Preet Singh, 8 times stars proved ethnic chokers are all you need to complete any outfit.

1. Samantha Akkineni:

The fashion queen Samantha Akkineni wore this gorgeous looking choker with Raw Mango pantsuit. Not once or twice, Sam has flaunted her love for this summer staple multiple times and has proved to be the queen of the choker trend herself.

2. Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul Preet Singh left us amazed with her this look that she carried at one of the Diwali parties last year. Rakul wore this diamond-studded, pearl hanging choker that tied the entire ensemble together.

3. Nayanthara:

Nayanthara is known for her simple yet classy style statements. At one of the awards show, Nayanthara accessorised this gorgeous looking golden choker with a simple cotton-silk saree.

4. Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde showed us how to carry heavy lehenga with minimal accessory and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. One of our favourite looks, definitely!

5. Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal's style is quite unconventional and the stunner never fails to grab our attention. Here's a look at this stunning neckpiece that she wore with a pink and orange saree at an event.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia:

We just can't get over this elegant look of Tamannaah Bhatia and wait to try it out at wedding or family function. Gorgeous and how!

7. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna wore it with an traditional South Indian saree to make the necklace stand out. We are loving it!

Credits :Instagram

