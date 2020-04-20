Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan and other South celebrities turn chefs during quarantine; See Photos and Videos

At a time when we are looking for motivations to try our hands in cooking, here are some posts of celebrities from the south, who turned into chefs during the quarantine.

During quarantine, we all are trying to learn some new skills and to start a new habit. Whenever celebrities from the south share their quarantine time, we can see that most of them are learning or practicing cooking. While many of them are flaunting their fitness routine and inspiring thousands of fans and followers, cooking is also a common trend among celebrities in the south. Learning cooking will not only improve the quality of your quarantine time, but it will also keep you more independent. Here are celebrities from the South who have been flaunting their cooking skills.

1. Pooja Hegde

It is well-known that the recent sensational actor Pooja Hegde has been spending more time in her kitchen, and posting the same on her social media accounts. Recently, she posted a photo of herself preparing a sweet gajar ka halwa (carrot halwa) for herself and her parents. She also shared some photos of herself relishing the dish she made. On the work front, Pooja is now basking the success of her last film, Ala Vaikuntapurramloo, which hit the theatres on January 12. The film had Allu Arjun as the lead actor and it went on to receive overwhelming responses from the audience. It was also a huge hit at the box office. Recently, she returned from Georgia after wrapping the shooting schedule of her next film with Prabhas. As soon as she returned to Hyderabad, she informed on her social media space that she has been on self-isolation for two weeks.

2. Ram Charan

Tollywood star Ram Charan is yet another South celebrity who has decided to try his hands at cooking. While doing so, he also made sure that he had won the heart of his wife as he has been sharing the chores during the lockdown. When he shared the photos and videos on social media, it made the headlines. He also stated that cooking has been keeping him busy during is quarantine time. He wrote on Instagram, “Cooking dinner for the Mrs.” His wife Upasana too shared the video in her Instagram stories, appreciating the RRR actor’s cooking skills. “Thanks, you passed with flying colours,” she wrote. Ram Charan along with his father Chiranjeevi, has been actively spreading awareness messages for COVID 19. On the work front, he will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with Jr NTR.

3. Dulquer Salmaan

Tollywood star Dulquer Salmaan has been sharing some of his photos of his quarantine time on Instagram and they are truly inspirational. In Dulquer Salmaan’s recent post, the star can be seen cooking meals. He posted two photos, and in both the photos, he was seen preparing ingredients to cook a meal. It goes without saying that this post would have inspired many to learn cooking as fans took to the comments section to tell him the same. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil action-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which was released to Tollywood audience as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. He will be next seen in a Tamil film, which will be the debut directorial venture of choreographer Brinda. Titled Hey Sinamika, the film also has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads.

4. Aishwarya Rajessh

Aishwarya Rajessh is one of the few heroines of the south who takes up dynamic roles in her movies. Known mostly for her impeccable performance in films namely Kaaka Muttai, Dharma Durai, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Vada Chennai, Kanaa and Namma Veettu Pillai, Aishwarya Rajessh has already had two releases in 2020 - Vaanam Kottatum in Tamil and World Famous Lover in Telugu. It should be noted that both the films had a decent run in the theaters. Apart from her performance in movies, she is also known for her engaging social media posts. Be it skincare or fitness, she often keeps her fans updated with her routine. Recently, she turned into a chef by trying the viral Dalgona coffee in her kitchen. Taking to Instagram, she also shared the video of her preparation. Meanwhile, she will be seen in most anticipated South movies like Ka Pae Ranasingam, Dhruva Natchathiram, Idam Porul Yaeval and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai this year.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×