Pooja Hegde, Rashmika to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas proved stripes can INSTANTLY elevate a look

From Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal to Rashmika Mandanna, all the actresses have got us crushing on stripes.

One of the fashion trends of the 90s that has made a huge comeback is stripes. In the last couple of years, we have seen a lot of celebs wearing striped pantsuits, dresses, jumpsuits, sweatshirts, and what not. Not only in Bollywood but even South divas are setting style inspirations in stripes. From Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal to Rashmika Mandanna, all the actresses have got us crushing on stripes like never before! Let's take a look at the top looks that we cannot get enough of and try it out.

1. Samantha Akkineni: Sam is a fashion queen and can carry any look with ease and confidence. Be it at the airport or gracing red carpet event, Samantha sure knows how to turn enough heads with her experimental style statement. Talking about stripes, Sam has always flaunted her love for it. For a date night out with husband Naga Chaitanya, Sam has opted for a striped black jumpsuit with a Gucci belt. She completed her look with open natural hair and a sling bag. We loved it!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

2. Pooja Hegde: The Radhe Shyam actress proves to be the fashion goddess with her look in a fabulous slit cut striped dress. The frill at the bottom of the dress and full sleeves are giving an extra chic look.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

3. Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday this year with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of her second Bollywood project, Goodbye. She treated us with some beautiful photos of herself flaunting her look in a red & white stripe sweatshirt and high waist white pants. Totally in love with this look!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

4. Kajal Aggarwal: For her holiday to the exotic location with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a colourful striped maxi dress and we just can't move our eyes off her.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

5. Tamannaah Bhatia: For one of the promotional events, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a striped concept pantsuit that reminded us of summer! The concept outfit came with added flowy material on the sides and a plunging neckline. The actress oozed sexiness by sporting a slinky bralette inside the outfit.

6. Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh ups the fashion quotient with her fabulous look in a colourful striped body con dress. Setting diva vibes, Rakul completed her look open soft curls, subtle makeup and natural lip colour. Loved it!

Who according to you pulled off a striped outfit better? Let us know your favourite look in the comment section below.

Also Read: PICS: Rashmika Mandanna poses with cute expressions & Raashii Khanna slays in an all-black gym look

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×