Pooja Hegde recalls old times as she shares a throwback VIDEO of her dance rehearsal for Housefull 4

Pooja Hegde has recently shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen rehearsing for a song from Housefull 4. Check it out.

Pooja Hegde is among those celebs who love to be active on social media and share updates about their life with fans. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress can boast of having a loyal fan base for all the obvious reasons. Pooja has showcased her acting prowess not only in South movies but also in Bollywood. She is known for her utter beauty and dancing skills and it won’t be wrong to call her one of the most bankable actresses in current times.

Just like others, Pooja is currently under home quarantine and is observing the directives of lockdown. In between this, the Maharshi actress has shared a throwback video of one of her dance rehearsals on Instagram. As seen in the video, she is seen practicing the song ‘Ek Chumma’ from Housefull 4. Pooja is seen clad in black athleisure and is wearing a pair of pink sports shoes. Needless to say, her dance moves are simply amazing which are pretty well showcased in the original video too.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has begun this year on a good note with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. Her stellar performance in the action drama has been highly appreciated by the audience and the film critics. She will be collaborating with Baahubali star Prabhas for a new project. The shooting for the movie has been stalled as of now owing to the current situation. Pooja will also be seen alongside in the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be released next year.

