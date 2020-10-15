Pooja Hegde receives birthday surprise in Italy from her fans on the sets of Radhe Shyam; See Pic

Pooja Hegde was extremely happy and delighted to meet her fans in Italy. The stunner is shooting for her upcoming film Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas.

South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde recently turned a year older and fans across the country poured best wishes to the actress on social media. The stunner received wishes not only from India but also from her International fans. The stunner received birthday wishes from her fans even in Italy where she is shooting for her upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. To celebrate her birthday, some of her fans who are studying in Italy surprised her there.

When they found out that the hotel where she was staying, they landed up there and waited for hours in the lobby. Pooja, who was stepping out of the hotel met her fans and was totally surprised. The actress was extremely happy and delighted to meet her fans in Italy. Her fans extended birthday greetings, gave gifts and lots of love. Pooja Hegde made their day by spending time with them.

Check out Pooja Hegde's photo with her fans:

The actress is currently shooting in Italy for her upcoming colossal movie 'Radhe Shyam'. She celebrated her birthday amidst the shoot.

On her birthday, the makers of Radhe Shyam also released the first look of Pooja Hegde as Prerana. As Prerana, she looked like a beautiful European girl staring at Prabhas while sitting on a tram.

Pooja will also be seen in Farhan Samji's directorial 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' along with .

Credits :Pinkvilla

