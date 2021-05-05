Pooja Hegde recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Says 'Your healing energy seemed to have done its magic'

While she had isolated herself at home, Pooja Hegde was keeping herself busy with activities to keep a positive frame of mind. She took up various fitness activities.

Pooja Hegde, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week has finally recovered and is doing well. The actress took to social media and shared a pretty photo of herself with a note that read, "Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s but and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful... Stay safe out there."

While she had isolated herself at home, Pooja Hegde was keeping herself busy with activities to keep a positive frame of mind. She took up various fitness activities by starting her day by doing yoga followed by meditation. Pooja Hegde has also started reading more positive books to stay calm and energised during this grim situation. Just a few days after she had tested positive, Pooja did a live session with a yoga coach on breathing exercises and pranayama to help build lung capacity.

Meanwhile, a take a look at Pooja Hegde's latest Twitter post:

Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will soon kickstart prepping up for Thalapathy 65. She also has two Bollywood projects- Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring , and one with titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

She is also looking forward to the release of her two film- Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni and Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam. Besides, she also Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya. Pooja plays a cameo opposite Charan in the film while Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead.

