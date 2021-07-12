Pooja Hegde reminds us of Kareena Kapoor from K3G as she looks gorgeous in a latest beach photo

Pooja Hegde is looking drop-dead gorgeous in her latest photo as she enjoys her time by the beach amidst a good and windy climate.

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. The stunner has been shooting back to back for her upcoming films. After wrapping up the final leg shoot of Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam, Pooja headed to Chennai for the shooting of Beast. Amidst her busy schedules, the Maharshi actress is equally treating her fans with stunning photos on Instagram. Her latest photo makes us scream Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular dialogue from K3G- "Tumhe Koi Haq Nahi Banta Ki Tum Itni Khoobsurat Lago"

One can see in the photo, Pooja is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoys her time by the beach amidst a good and windy climate. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "The wind. The moment." Pooja's Insta fam is equally mesmerised by her latest photos and are dropping heart and flame emojis in the comment section of her latest post. Take a look at her photo below.

On the work front, Pooja has series of films in her kitty. From Radhe Shyam, Beast to Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, the actress has many big-budget films releasing in 2021 and 2022. She will also be seen playing cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan.

The Pan-India actress has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring . Her next is with and is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

