Pooja Hegde reminisces old times as she shares a stunning BTS PHOTO from the sets of Housefull 4

Pooja Hegde is currently at the best phase of her career and the reason behind this is quite obvious. Her last few movies have been declared hits and she now has a couple of interesting projects lined up. The actress who is currently under quarantine with her family members has been frequently active on social media of late and is sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life regularly. Pooja has shared yet another Instagram post a few hours back.

This happens to be a BTS picture from the sets of the movie Housefull 4 that was released in 2019. The actress looks stunning as she is seen wearing an embellished yellow-colored lehenga teamed up with a matching pink dupatta. She also wears floral jewellery that perfectly compliment her entire outfit. Pooja opts for minimal makeup and chooses a lavender-colored eye shadow and matching lip color. Needless to say, the actress looks entrancing in this picture.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun that was released in February this year. She will collaborate with Baahubali star Prabhas for the first time in an upcoming movie directed by Radha Krishna Kumar that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Pooja has also been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni for Most Eligible Bachelor. She has one Bollywood movie lined up which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring and directed by Prabhu Deva.

Credits :Instagram

