Pooja Hegde returns from her Bangkok vacation; Dons a beige outfit at the airport; PHOTOS

After having a good time in Bangkok, actress Pooja Hegde has returned to the country. Just a while back, she was clicked at the airport. Pooja Hegde is one of the popular personalities in the entertainment industry. She has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain. Apart from being a talented actor, Pooja also loves travelling a lot.

For her airport look, Pooja wore a beige colour co-ord set. She looked every inch beautiful in the photos. She acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and smiled at the cameras as well. The actress also blessed one of her fans with a selfie. To note, Pooja treated her fans with the snaps from her Bangkok vacation.

Check Pooja Hegde's photos here:

Talking about Pooja's professional commitments, she will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Dverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

