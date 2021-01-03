Pooja Hegde returns to Hyderabad with her guitar post New year 2021 celebration in Mumbai

Pooja Hegde has returned to Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming film, Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas.

Pooja Hegde is back to work after celebrating New Year 2021 with her family in Mumbai. The stunner was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as she returned for the shooting of her upcoming film, Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. One can see, the actress opted for basics and looked pretty as always. Pooja was papped stepping out of the airport with her guitar. Well, Pooja Hegde loves music and has shared a lot of videos of herself playing the guitar at home. Meanwhile, after wrapping up Italy schedule of Radhe Shyam in October, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas have resumed the shoot in Hyderabad.

The South and Bollywood beauty has been travelling a lot as she is juggling between the shoots of her three big upcoming films, Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor and Cirkus. In Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB), Pooja plays standup comedian and the film is all set to hit screens during Sankranthi. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame is one of the busiest actors in the industry and is occupied with a lot of films that are set to release this year.

Meanwhile, wishing her fans on the New Year's eve, Pooja Hegde shared a new poster of Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas. She wrote on Instagram, "He has arrived to win your hearts & make you fall in love all over again! Here's wishing you all a Happy New Year! #2021WithRadheShyam."

Well, Pooja has also bagged a female lead role in starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be helmed by Farhad Samji. On the other hand, her other Hindi project Cirkus, stars playing a double role and is being directed by Rohit Shetty.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

