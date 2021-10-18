Pooja Hegde reveals about getting a message from Chiranjeevi; Calls Thalapathy Vijay 'sweetest'

Pooja Hegde hosted a fun session on Twitter called #AskPooja where she answered a few interesting questions asked by her fans. One of her fans asked Pooja to comment on megastar Chiranjeevi. To this, she replied, "Don’t know about that but Chiranjeevi Garu made my day today by messaging me about my performance in Most Eligible. Inspired to work harder now."

To unversed, Pooja will be seen playing a cameo opposite Ram Charan in Acharya, which has megastar Chiranjeevi in the male lead role. Another fan of hers asked to express her thoughts about Thalapathy Vijay in one word. To this, Pooja replied, "One word is not enough..but….I’ll try…ummm… SWEETEST."

Don’t know about that but Chiranjeevi Garu made my day today by msging me about my performance in Most Eligible. Inspired to work harder now #AskPoojaHegde https://t.co/4zVlS8r8l6 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 18, 2021

Pooja will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay in her comeback Tamil film titled, Beast.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress also opened up about Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam. She said, "Epic Love story. Grand, fairytale visuals."

Pooja also answered a few questions about food and how she deals with stress. "MUSIC. Music is my therapist, my best friend and my love. On my down days I blast music and go off into the world the musician created for me. Crying helps too! Let it all out for 5 mins and then get back to work. Smiling face #AskPoojaHegde," Pooja Hegde opened up on how she gets rid of stress.