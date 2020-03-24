Pooja Hegde REVEALS about Prabhas20; Shares the precautions they took on the sets due to Coronavirus

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas recently returned from Europe after the shoot of their upcoming film was abruptly cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak. The entire team of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has self-quarantined themselves for two weeks.

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas were recently shooting for their upcoming film in Europe. The two talented actors of the film industry, recently returned from Europe after the shoot was abruptly cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak. The entire team of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has self-quarantined themselves for two weeks. While on the shoot, the team took precautions and even wore masks. Revealing about it, Pooja Hegde said, “My team and I were extremely careful. We kept sanitising our hands, wore face masks and maintained a distance from people.”

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Pooja Hegde also shared that the audience will witness one beautiful love story. She added, "Even though it’s a period film, the romance is very fresh and mature..There’s loads more left to shoot. The producers are yet to plan the new locations." Well, Pooja and Prabhas will be seen together for the first time on the big screen and fans are eagerly waiting to catch the fresh and sizzling chemistry between the two. Directed by Radha Krishna, the film will see Bollywood actress Bhagyashree in the role of a mother.

Also Read: Prabhas Quiz: Take up this test and find out if you are the biggest fan of Baahubali star

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has quite a few films in the kitty. The stunner will be seen opposite in the upcoming Bollywood film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More