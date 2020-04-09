Pooja Hegde REVEALS being on the sets is one of the most satisfying parts of her life

Pooja Hegde has revealed in an AMA session with her fans that she misses being on the sets as of now. Read on for further details.

Pooja Hegde has emerged to become one of the most bankable actresses of both the South and Hindi film industry. Her career graph has escalated within a very short period and the best part is that she has multiple interesting projects coming up. As of now, the Housefull 4 actress is under home quarantine owing to the Coronavirus scare and the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed across the country. However, she has been keeping in touch with her fans on social media.

Pooja recently had an AMA session with her fans on Twitter in which she spilled the beans about numerous facets related to her professional life. On being asked by a fan whether she is missing her shoots and photoshoots, the actress has replied in the affirmative stating that she misses being on the sets. The stunning beauty also adds that it is one of the most satisfying parts of her life. However, she does add that as of now it is important to stay home and be safe.

Check out Pooja Hedge’s response to the question below:

Yes! I miss being on set, it’s one of the most satisfying parts of my life. However right now it’s the time to stay home and be safe...so using my time to introspect and build on myself #AskPooja https://t.co/lxcelMKTXW — Pooja Hegde (hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

As we can see, the stunning beauty also adds that she is using the quarantine time to introspect and build herself. On the work front, Pooja began this year with a stellar start by featuring in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramulo co-starring stylish star Allu Arjun. She will be next seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress will be teaming up with Prabhas in Jaan. She will also collaborate with for the first time in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

