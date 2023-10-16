Pooja Hegde rocks a green bikini, offering the perfect Maldives beach-style inspiration

Pooja Hegde, the talented actress known for her remarkable performances, continues to capture the hearts of fans worldwide. She is taking a well-deserved break in the idyllic paradise of the Maldives, and her vacation updates are creating waves across the internet. Her latest photo in a green bikini has taken social media by storm.

Pooja Hegde delighted her fans by sharing a captivating beach photo on Instagram. In the picture, the actress exudes elegance and charm as she poses in a stylish green monokini. Her Instagram post was simply captioned as "Island baby," capturing her beauty against the backdrop of the sea breeze. Pooja's Maldives vacation has truly been a visual treat for her followers.

Recently, the actress also shared a serene moment from her Maldives holiday, resting on a hammock amidst the picturesque island. Clad in an all-white ensemble, she enjoys the tranquil beauty of the Maldivian waters. The video, captioned "Currently unavailable," reflects the peaceful ambiance of her vacation.

Check out all her photos from her Maldives vacation that set major fashion goals

Pooja Hegde celebrates her 33rd birthday in Maldives

Pooja Hegde celebrated her 33rd birthday in Maldives with her girl gang. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on social media,.

In the pictures, Pooja is seen wearing a sea-green bralette with an oversized white shirt over it, paired with comfy white shorts. She also carried off some sleek necklaces with one of them featuring a pendant of the alphabet ‘P’ in it.

Pooja looks radiant and happy in the pictures, and her fans have been loving her birthday celebrations in the Maldives.

Check out the post below:

Pooja Hegde's upcoming projects

After her rejuvenating Maldives break, Pooja Hegde will dive back into her busy schedule. She is set to resume shooting for Housefull 5 and the newly announced movie featuring Shahid Kapoor. Her work on the silver screen continues to charm audiences.

Pooja Hegde's last appearance was in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she shared the screen with notable stars like Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jassie Gill. She recently backed out of the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram citing scheduling conflicts.

