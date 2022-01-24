Pooja Hegde rocks the gym look, steps out in style wearing black sweatshirt & cycling shorts; PICS

Pooja Hegde and her workout attires have always impressed the fashion police. Her latest attempt was also a major hit. The star was papped once again after a workout session. The actress was spotted in a black sweatshirt and white shorts paired with white sports shoes. Pooja Hegde totally slayed in her most recent workout attire.

Just a few hours back, the paparazzi caught Pooja Hegde after her Pilates class. The Radhe Shyam star looked fresh as she flaunted her bright smile. She paired purple sportswear with an expensive YL bag. The actress kept her hair straight with black sunglasses and white sneakers. These photos have Pooja Hegde casually walking towards her car while maintaining distance from the paps.

Pooja Hegde is among the few celebrities for whom fitness comes first and she is often seen sharing glimpses from her workout sessions on social media. The fans also love getting fashion tips from the diva.

From fitness to work, Pooja Hegde will be starring with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The project is jointly backed by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. Apart from Radhe Shyam, the star will also be doing a small but crucial role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. The movie will also star mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in lead. After being delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, Acharya is all set to hit screens on 1 April.