Pooja Hegde rocks a white high-neck dress at the trailer launch of Radhe Shyam
The new trailer for Radhe Shyam will be launched shortly and for special day, lead Pooja Hegde chose a white high-neck dress. The actress looked stunning in her outfit of the day.
Check out the pictures below:
Credits: Viral Bhayani
