Pooja Hegde rocks a white high-neck dress at the trailer launch of Radhe Shyam

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Mar 02, 2022 02:54 PM IST  |  2.9K
   
Trailer launch of Radhe Shyam
Pooja Hegde rocks a white high-neck dress at the trailer launch of Radhe Shyam
Advertisement

The new trailer for Radhe Shyam will be launched shortly and for special day, lead Pooja Hegde chose a white high-neck dress. The actress looked stunning in her outfit of the day. 

Check out the pictures below:

pooja_hegde_look_1.jpeg

pooja_hegde_look_2.jpeg

pooja_hegde_look_4.jpeg

pooja_hegde_look_3.jpeg

pooja_hegde_look_5.jpeg

 

Also Read: PICS: Rana Daggubati opts for casual yet eccentric look as he is spotted at Bheemla Nayak's success meet

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!