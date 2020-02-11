Pooja Hegde is on a roll: After Allu Arjun and Prabhas, the stunner to romance Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde has bagged not one but two big projects- Telugu film with Prabhas and a Bollywood film with Salman Khan. Yes, the gorgeous actress will be sharing the screen space with two big stars from Tollywood and Bollywood industry.

South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde's career has gone sky-high in last one year. The stunner was seen in starrer Housefull 4, which managed to earn big numbers at the box office. The actress was next seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the film opened to a thunderous response. Released on January 12, the film earned Rs 300 crore worldwide within four weeks of its release. There is no looking back for the actress as she has bagged not one but two big projects- Telugu film with Prabhas and a Bollywood film with . Yes, the gorgeous actress will be sharing the screen space with two big stars from Tollywood and Bollywood industry.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde's fan questions her 'What if Prabhas proposes to you?' Here's how she REACTED

Talking about her film with Prabhas, the upcoming flick, which is reportedly titled Jaan, went on floors last year. Ever since the announcement about Pooja Hegde starring opposite Prabhas, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores. The fresh pairing of Pooja and Prabhas has set high expectations.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More