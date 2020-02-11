Pooja Hegde is on a roll: After Allu Arjun and Prabhas, the stunner to romance Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde has bagged not one but two big projects- Telugu film with Prabhas and a Bollywood film with Salman Khan. Yes, the gorgeous actress will be sharing the screen space with two big stars from Tollywood and Bollywood industry.
2824 reads Mumbai
Pooja Hegde is on a roll: After Allu Arjun and Prabhas, the stunner to romance Salman KhanPooja Hegde is on a roll: After Allu Arjun and Prabhas, the stunner to romance Salman Khan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde's career has gone sky-high in last one year. The stunner was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, which managed to earn big numbers at the box office. The actress was next seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the film opened to a thunderous response. Released on January 12, the film earned Rs 300 crore worldwide within four weeks of its release. There is no looking back for the actress as she has bagged not one but two big projects- Telugu film with Prabhas and a Bollywood film with Salman Khan. Yes, the gorgeous actress will be sharing the screen space with two big stars from Tollywood and Bollywood industry. 

Earlier today, Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and confirmed doing a film with Salman Khan. Pooja will be seen in Salman's upcoming flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Sharing the news with her fans, Pooja wrote, "2020 begins in a BIG way! Aaaahhhh been dying to share this news with you’ll @beingsalmankhan can’t wait to start working on this one with you  @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji let’s gooo."  Pooja is on a roll as she is set to work with two big actors of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde's fan questions her 'What if Prabhas proposes to you?' Here's how she REACTED 

Talking about her film with Prabhas, the upcoming flick, which is reportedly titled Jaan, went on floors last year. Ever since the announcement about Pooja Hegde starring opposite Prabhas, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores. The fresh pairing of Pooja and Prabhas has set high expectations. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vizag...it’s celebration time...see you tonight at RK Beach.  #alavaikunthapurramuloo

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement