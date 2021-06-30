Pooja Hegde’s idea of partying is all about being cosy in pyjamas at her home; See Pic

Pooja Hegde shared a picture of herself in pyjamas being all cosy at her home and explained her idea of a party, which we are all thumbs up for.

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular and bankable actresses in the Tollywood and Bollywood industries. The actress has a bunch of big films coming up. Pooja is an avid social media user and enjoys a huge fan following on all her social media platforms. The actress often posts about her day-to-day life, be it workout pictures or some beautiful family moments. On Tuesday, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo beauty shared a cute picture and it is winning hearts.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself explaining her idea of a party and we all can relate to it. She posed in pyjamas being all cozy in her home and said that her type of party is all about being lazy in bed. The actress looks extremely cute in her natural face. Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “Because sitting at home all cosy has always been my idea of a party…. #sorryicantbethere.”

As the lockdown imposed due to the second wave of Coronavirus locdkown has been lifted, the industry is trying to get back to normal with all COVID-19 protocols. Pooja Hegde is also back to work and is currently busy with the shooting preps of her Tamil debut film Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Reportedly, the team of Beast is all set to begin the second schedule of shooting in Kerala.

Also Read: Naresh 58 First Look: Allari Naresh's next titled Sabhaku Namaskaram; To be a hilarious entertainer

Pooja Hegde has three major projects in Telugu, Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bommarillu Bhaskar’s Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, and Koratala Siva’s Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the pipeline. Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. Acharya’s release has been postponed and the new release date will be announced soon. Most Eligible Bachelor is currently going through post-production work and the release date will be announced soon.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

Share your comment ×