Pooja Hegde to Samantha: 5 celeb-approved trendy & easy-breezy lehengas perfect for summer weddings

Weddings in India are like big fat festivals, which are celebrated for an entire week with different rituals. Weddings are happiness and at the same time a huge dilemma about what to dress and how to dress. If you have a wedding around the corner and are wondering what attire to wear for every function, then you are in the right place. However, it's summer so all we need is some easy-breezy yet absolutely fashionable lehengas, that work for all rituals, be it from Mehendi to the D-Day.

Leave behind heavy lehengas, jewellery and makeup, and take cues from our South celebs on lightweight lehengas that are perfect to don for a summer wedding!.

Pooja Hegde's floral lehenga by Keerthi Kadire is perfect for a summer wedding as its subtle green colour with floral. Pooja teamed her lehenga with a stylish blouse that came with a V-neck and a curved hem, flaunting her toned midriff. With earrings that had pearls and a hair accessory in yellow artificial flowers, subtle makeup and sunglasses gave a magical touch to the desi look. Want cues for the Mehendi ceremony, here is the best pick.

Rakul Preet Singh's white fusion lehenga is the right OOTD for a cocktail party or sangeet ceremony. The outfit is a perfect blend of traditional with sassy and perfectly suits well for the Gen Z kids who don't want to go all traditional. Keeping up with style, she added a pearl and mirror choker with round black sunglasses, beating the heat is a must.

Sometimes, all you need to do is go all glam and for the D-Day, it is a must, this embordiery lehenga can do the deal right. Pick an eye-catching yet comfy and lightweight lehenga with the biggest flare and style it with a statement dupatta to elevate the look.

It's summer, florals are a must. Samantha casts her spell and proves she's the epitome of grace in floral chiffon lehenga by Mrunalini Rao and paired this refreshing print outfit with a royal blue blouse. She completed her look with a statement choker, earrings, and rusted lip colour and tired her hair in a half ponytail. The actress gave us all the cues on how to glam up well for a pre-wedding festivity.

Pastels are the new trend for weddings. Kajal Aggarwal dressed up in a neon green lehenga by Anita Dongre shows how to be simple yet elegant. She added the right amount of accessories that are perfect for summer weddings, the white flowers on the head, embroidered potli, choker and earrings. Play around with fun pastel colours and accessories just like Kajal and you’ll steal the show.

