Pooja Hegde to Samantha Akkineni: 7 times when top South actresses turned into water babies

From Pooja Hegde to Samantha Akkineni, here are throwback photos of 7 southern beauties in the beach.

The quarantine and lockdown for COVID 19 has made people fulfill most of their favourite activities. Spending a good amount of time by the blue calming water at the beach, all the while getting soaking in the sun wearing favourite swimsuit has now become a dream of most of us. While there are many activities that we miss, the feel of sand under our feet is something we are unable to stop thinking.

Also Read: Pooja Hedge, Rashmika Mandanna to Malavika Mohanan: When South stars upped their glam game in all black outfit

While we are waiting for the situation to get back to normalcy, let’s see how our South actresses slayed their beach looks. Take a look at these actresses having a fun time at the beach. In the comments section below, let us know who according to you has totally rocked the look.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani to Kajal Aggarwal: Here are 6 South actresses who have stunned us with their swimsuit pictures

1. Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani, who is awaiting the release of her 50th film Maha, has shared a number of photos from beach on her Instagram space. While it not possible to choose one of those, take a look at the most recent one of Hansika from the beach. Hansika had made the headlines after releasing a set of personal emojies which were developed after a unique photo shoot.

2. Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha Pethuraj is a travel lover and this photo below is a proof. In this photo, she can be seen having a blissful view of the ocean. Last seen in Prabhudheva’s cop drama Pon Manickavel, her recent Tollywood film with Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be a huge hit. She will be next seen in Tollywood movie Red which is a remake of Arun Vijay’s Thadam. She will also be seen playing the female lead in Sai Dharam Tej’s next film.

3. Kajal Aggarwal

One has to take more than one look at this picture to notice the dolphins swimming in the ocean. Though Kajal is the main attraction in this ‘bluetiful’ photo, one has to admit that Kajal had an amazing time. Kajal has two biggies in her kitty including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 directed by Shankar and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. Some reports suggest that she will be playing the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay’s next film.

4. Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan, who made her debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, is a delight to watch in this beach photo. In the photo below, the actress can be seen wearing a sporty swimsuit and she is absolutely killing it. Malavika Mohanan will be next seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film also starrs Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi.

5. Sai Pallavi

If there is one word to describe Sai Pallavi in this photo, it will be ‘bliss’. With her infectious smile and natural beauty, Sai Pallavi looks absolutely delightful in this photo at the beach. On the work front, she will be next seen in Venu Udugula directorial Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. She also has in her kitty, Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead.

6. Pooja Hegde

One of the actresses from the South entertainment industry, who rose to an instant fame, is Pooja Hegde. In this photo of Pooja from the beach, she is a treat to the eyes. Pooja will be next seen in Prabhas’ next, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. Pooja has also been roped in to play the female lead in the yet to be titled Telugu film with Akhil Akkineni. Reports suggest that she will be seen as a stand-up comic in the film.

7. Samantha Akkineni

Be it her performance on screen or her engaging social media posts, Samantha has never failed to make the headlines even if it is about a new hobby of the actor. In this photo, Samantha can be seen in checked pants and blouse of the same pattern. Her messy bun and radiant smile makes the photo look all the more natural. On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s next film which is yet to be titled. She has also been roped in to play the leading lady in Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial outing, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×