Pooja Hegde, Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty: South actresses with makeup free looks

There are very few actresses in the film industry who can truly do no wrong when it comes to their social media presence. Besides uploading all-glam and photoshoot photos, they also believe in sharing their natural, no-makeup look on social media. Many South Indian actresses like Keethy Suresh, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty among others keep sharing photos of them wearing not a single drop of makeup. Well, showing the world that they aren't that perfect is something that not many can do. A lot of celebs are making it a statement now.

From Keerthy Suresh to Samantha Akkineni, Anushka Shetty, Pooja Hegde and other South beauties, here are the stars who flaunt their real beauty and have a healthier self-image.

1. Keerthy Suresh: We all know makeup doesn’t let women be themselves for even a second but Keerthy Suresh's beauty mantra is setting major goals out there. The stunner frequently shares no makeup and no-filter pictures on her Instagram.

2. Samantha Akkineni: Samantha is one of the actresses who believes in flaunting her radiant no-makeup skin.

3. Nayanthara: Nayanthara, as we all know, hardly makes any public appearances. While she is not on shoots, the stunner prefers to go without makeup. She is one of the actresses who can ace the game of beauty even without makeup.

4. Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde was spotted at the airport sans makeup and she looked as pretty as ever. Just look at her smile and glow!

5. Tamannaah Bhatia: Known as the Milky Beauty of the South Indian film industry, Tamaannah took to Instagram to show off her bare face as she shared a selfie with Karisma Kapoor.

6. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal Aggarwal inspires millions to love themselves and just be the way they are.

7. Rashmika Mandanna: When Rashmika Mandanna decided to ditch her usual makeup routine and shared her sun-kissed, no-makeup selfie on Instagram.

8. Anushka Shetty: The Baahubali actress is one of the few actresses who does not shy about posting photos without makeup. She goes complete makeup-free pretty frequently.

