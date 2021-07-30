Pooja Hegde says 'Sankranti has been lucky for me' as she gets excited for Prabhas co starrer Radhe Shyam

Pan-India star Prabhas took to his social media space this morning and shared a stylish poster of him from the film. The new release date announcement poster sees him walking on the streets of Europe while looking dapper. The much-anticipated Pan-India project starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will release on the occasion of Makar Sankranti/ Pongal, 14th of January 2022. Pooja Hegde is equally excited as after the blockbuster release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Radhe Shyam is her next project that is releasing yet again on Sankranti.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "woke up to this surprise! Sankranti has been lucky for me...fingers are crossed for this EPIC LOVE STORY. #cantwait" Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is being backed by UV Creations and T-Series. Meanwhile, Pooja has a lineup of films including Cirkus with , Bhaijaan with , a cameo in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni.

Check out her post about Radhe Shyam below:

Pooja Hegde recently shared a small sneak peek video, suggesting something is coming up soon. She could be seen changing into 4 different outfits on Britney Spears' Gimme More. She captioned it, "Shhhh… #sneakpeak #comingsoon."

Take a look:

Also Read: Thittam Irandu Movie Review: A crime thriller with a social message