Pooja Hegde says she is a big fan of popular sitcom Friends; Watch VIDEO as she enjoys the show with popcorn

Pooja Hegde has an interesting line up of films in her kitty including Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni and a yet to be titled film with Vijay.

Pooja Hegde has been juggling between the sets of her upcoming films since last year and continues to do so even now. The actress has some an interesting lineup of films in her kitty and she has also been giving us little updates about her upcoming projects every now and then. Now, she has made a revelation and her fans can’t be more happier. Pooja shared a couple of videos on her Instagram space where she has revealed that she is a big fan of the popular sit com Friends.

In the video, she can be seen watching the series while enjoying popcorn. Meanwhile, it was recently announced by the makers of Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers announced the news with a super stylish video of the actress. Today, the makers shared a glimpse of Vijay from the sets in Georgia while announcing that they have kickstarted the shooting process. It is expected that they will share glimpse of Pooja Hegde soon. See post here:

Other than Thalapathy 65, Pooja Hegde has a magnum opus in her kitty namely Radha Krishna directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja also has yet another Tollywood film namely Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni as the male lead. She will be seen playing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya, and it is reported that she will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan.

