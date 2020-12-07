Pooja Hegde seems lost in thoughts in a candid throwback PIC from her Austian vacay; Take a look

Pooja Hegde has some interesting movies coming up that include Radhe Shyam and Cirkus. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Pooja Hedge is currently on cloud nine as she has a whole lot of interesting projects lined up in her kitty. The actress has been making headlines of late owing to her movie Radhe Shyam. Reports state that the makers have finally resumed the shootings schedule after a long hiatus of months owing to the COVID-19 crisis. In the midst of all this, Pooja hasn’t forgotten to keep in touch with her fans on social media while sharing her posts.

As we speak of this, the Housefull 4 actress has recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle that dates back to January. It was back when Pooja had jetted off to Austria for a vacation. In the present picture, the South diva is seen standing at the Wien Westbahnhof railway station while looking on the other side as a train halts there. The actress is seen wearing a red and black chequered jacket and ties up her hair into two ponytails.

Check out the picture below:

It seems like Pooja Hegde is completely lost in thoughts here and we wonder what she is actually thinking about! The actress has also added a caption that reads, “Waiting for my Before Sunrise moment #lostincinema.” Meanwhile, talking about Radhe Shyam, it features Prabhas as the main lead and has been backed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from that, Pooja will also feature alongside , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. She will also be seen along with in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde leaves fans awestruck with her alluring monochrome PHOTO; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

Share your comment ×