Pooja Hegde sends a basket of mangoes as a special gift to Sushanth; Calls them ‘zero calorie magic mangoes’
The mango season of the year is here and we all find joy in sending our friends and relatives farm fresh mangoes and getting some from them as a summer treat. Well, it looks like our Tollywood celebrities too are giving each other mangoes. Pan Indian actress Pooja Hegde sent a basket full of mangoes to all her close friends along with a handwritten note. Actor Sushanth took to his Twitter space and thanked her while sharing a photo of the fruit basket.
Thank You so much P!!
Lovely surprise and def made the day sweeter, especially my mom’s! @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/y3J2VR1Jz7
— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) May 16, 2021
Thanking her, Sushanth wrote, “Thank You so much P!!Lovely surprise and def made the day sweeter, especially my mom’s! (sic)". Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde has in her kitty, a magnum opus titled Radhe Shyam, which has Prabhas ad the male lead and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She also has a Tollywood film titled Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni as the male lead. Recently, it was announced by the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Thalapathy 65 that the film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.
