Pooja Hegde sends her fans virtual hugs and thanks them as she achieved THIS huge feat

Pooja Hegde shared a photo and thanked her fans and followers after clocking 13 million followers on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most loved actresses of the country. Starting from her acting skills to her adorable posts on social media, Pooja Hegde has been seeing a steady growth. She often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on social media. Fitness regime, diet routine and fashion cues are some of the takeaways for her fans who follow her on social media. Now, the actress has clocked 13 million followers on Instagram.

Excited by the achievement, Pooja shared a photo and expressed how happy she is to see the number of followers. She also shared a virtual hug to her followers. Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “13 MILLION!!!! Aahhhh... Thank you my louuuuuvveeelies sending all of you big squishy hugs muahhhh”. In the photo, Pooja can be seen in a fun sweatshirt with cute animal embellishments. Fans took to the comments section and congratulated her for the achievement.

Meanwhile, Pooja is waiting for the release of two of her films. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is touted to be a period drama and has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja Hegde’s glimpse as a princess from the historic fiction film took the internet by a storm when the makers released a short video clip. She also has in her kitty Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Starring Vijay as the male lead, the film’s shooting is happening at a brisk pace in Georgia.

