Pooja Hegde sets the internet on fire with her blazing monochrome PHOTOS

Like her fellow actors, Pooja Hegde has also nailed the social media game. Netizens wait with bated breath for any update from the Radhe Shyam actress. She has once again taken to Instagram and dropped a string of monochrome photographs in a white tank top.

For the unversed, Pooja Hegde is vacationing in Bangkok at the moment and is treating the fans with sneak peeks from her Thailand trip. Yesterday, she dropped a mouth-watering post on her Instagram handle. The stunner can be seen having a lavish buffet and all the delicacies looked appetizing. The post was captioned, "Cannot tell you how delicious this was." Now, the netizens are looking forward to some more glimpses from her holiday.

Check out the pictures below:

In the meantime, before heading to Bangkok, Pooja Hegde was shooting for Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from this, her Bollywood lineup further includes Ranveer Singh-led Cirkus.

Meanwhile, in South, she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the much-awaited pan-India film, Jana Gana Mana. This Puri Jagannadh's directorial is scheduled to be out in 2023. The project is presently in the pre-production stage.

In addition to this, Pooja Hegde has also signed up to play the leading lady in Mahesh Babu headlined SSMB28. Being made under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas, this yet-to-be-titled drama is likely to hit the silver screens in the Summer of 2023. As the pre-production work for the project is currently underway, the regular shoot for SSMB28 is expected to commence in August this year.

