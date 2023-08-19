Pooja Hegde sets the gram on fire with serene glimpse from Maldives vacay; VIDEO

Pooja Hegde is currently taking a break from work and has been enjoying a vacation in Maldives. The actress shared a video from her vacation, and netizens have not been able to keep calm ever since. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress looked absolutely divine as she shared a video of herself in a light blue bikini.

Pooja Hegde dazzles fans with her latest Instagram post

Pooja has always been an Internet darling, and her previous post wishing fans on Independence Day also gained a lot of love from her fans. The actress could be seen holding a national flag in the picture. Just before that, her Instagram post with her mother received a lot of love from her fans. She had captioned the picture and written, "When maa comes to stay #nowitsahome"

Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post on Independence Day has won over the internet

Pooja Hegde shares a candid moment with her mother

The most recent post shared by the Most Eligible Bachelor actress had an otherworldly feel to it, with the gentle breeze and her hair gently swaying. On the professional front, the actress's being a part of and later not being a part of Guntur Kaaram generated a lot of buzz.

Pooja Hegde’s work front

The actress was roped in to essay the role of the lead female character opposite Mahesh Babu in Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram. But the actress is now no longer a part of the highly anticipated project. The reason Pooja did not do the film was rumored to be her busy schedule. Reports have even suggested that Guntur Kaaram’s director, Trivikram, has offered a film to Pooja after she could not be a part of his directorial. The film offered will be produced by Trivikram, and reports have suggested that it will star Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role. The film will be helmed by Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi.

Her last release was earlier this year, alongside Salman Khan, in the Hindi film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Even though the film had managed to garner a great opening, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan eventually underperformed at the box office.

