Pooja Hegde in shades of yellow: All things fun, girly and romantic

Pooja Hegde sure knows how to make a strong statement when it comes to slaying in a soft colour that is easy on the eyes. Here's a look at 5 times when she made a strong case for a head-to-toe yellow outfit.

While choosing any outfit, colours equally play an important part for a celebrity or their stylist. Colours like yellow, purple, green are trendy yet quite tricky. It is not everyone's cup of tea to pull off an outfit that is entirely in yellow. However, one actress who can slay such looks is no other but Pooja Hegde. The actress has always managed to grab our attention with her style statement. The South and Bollywood beauty makes a strong statement when it comes to slaying in a soft colour that is easy on the eyes. Here's a look at 5 times when Hegde made a strong case for a head-to-toe yellow outfit.

1. In yellow gown: One of our favourite looks of all! Pooja Hegde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow tube gown and she kept it as flawless and as minimal as she could. Her hair was pulled into a half-up style while the other half part was styled into loose waves. A flawless base, filled-in brows completed the actress' look to her stylish best.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

2. In cut-out dress: The Maharshi actress raised the oomph factor in a one-sided shoulder short dress featuring a cut-out. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of blue floral shaped earrings and painted her nails also in the same shade which compliment her entire outfit. We loved it!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

3. Desi girl in Manish Malhotra: The stunner looked graceful in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga. Pooja completed her look with hair in open soft curls, loads of highlighter and accessorised with statement earrings. Loved it!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

5. In mirror work lehenga: For the promotions of her film Housefull 4, Pooja Hegde opted for a lime green mirror work lehenga by Monika and Nidhii and she looked ravishing. We can't take our eyes off on how the beautifully whole look has come out.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×