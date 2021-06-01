  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pooja Hegde in shades of yellow: All things fun, girly and romantic

Pooja Hegde sure knows how to make a strong statement when it comes to slaying in a soft colour that is easy on the eyes. Here's a look at 5 times when she made a strong case for a head-to-toe yellow outfit.
6894 reads Mumbai
Pooja Hegde in shades of yellow Pooja Hegde in shades of yellow: All things fun, girly and romantic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While choosing any outfit, colours equally play an important part for a celebrity or their stylist. Colours like yellow, purple, green are trendy yet quite tricky. It is not everyone's cup of tea to pull off an outfit that is entirely in yellow. However, one actress who can slay such looks is no other but Pooja Hegde. The actress has always managed to grab our attention with her style statement. The South and Bollywood beauty makes a strong statement when it comes to slaying in a soft colour that is easy on the eyes. Here's a look at 5 times when Hegde made a strong case for a head-to-toe yellow outfit.

1. In yellow gown: One of our favourite looks of all! Pooja Hegde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow tube gown and she kept it as flawless and as minimal as she could. Her hair was pulled into a half-up style while the other half part was styled into loose waves. A flawless base, filled-in brows completed the actress' look to her stylish best.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

2. In cut-out dress: The Maharshi actress raised the oomph factor in a one-sided shoulder short dress featuring a cut-out. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of blue floral shaped earrings and painted her nails also in the same shade which compliment her entire outfit. We loved it!

3. Desi girl in Manish Malhotra: The stunner looked graceful in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga. Pooja completed her look with hair in open soft curls, loads of highlighter and accessorised with statement earrings. Loved it!
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

4. In boho beach look: Pooja Hegde is blossoming as bright flowers in this floral print lehenga by Mrunalini Rao.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

5. In mirror work lehenga: For the promotions of her film Housefull 4, Pooja Hegde opted for a lime green mirror work lehenga by Monika and Nidhii and she looked ravishing. We can't take our eyes off on how the beautifully whole look has come out.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
WATCH: Pooja Hegde gives a glimpse of her shooting routine; Hopes to have the ‘fun shoots’ again in future
Pooja Hegde spends quality time with her grandmother amid COVID 19; Calls it ‘basic needs’; VIDEO
Prabhas watches Radhe Shyam with his team; Extremely impressed by Pooja Hegde's part in the romantic saga
PHOTO: Pooja Hegde masters her skills in cooking; Look what's cooking in her kitchen
Radhe Shyam: First 30 minutes of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer is likely to keep you on the edge of your seat
Fashion Face off: Pooja Hegde or Alia Bhatt; Who styled blue checkered co ord set better?