Pooja Hegde shares a heartwarming photo with Venkatesh Daggubati as KBKJ releases today; Calls him 'cutest'

Pooja Hegde is sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan for the first time in the latest released “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. The actress, who is known for her pan-Indian stardom is one of the busiest actors, with a filmography rich with big-budget films with almost all-stars in various industries. The film is getting mixed reviews but the actress has been busy sharing good memories from the film set on her social media channels, with her co-stars. In addition to Salman Khan, she is also sharing the screen with ace star Venkatesh. The actor is playing her elder brother in the film and Pooja seems to have had a great time working with the superstar.

Pooja Hegde’s fun moments with Venkatesh

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the senior star and wrote,” With the coolest and cutest @Venkateshdaggubati”. The actors are playing a Hyderabad-based family, who come across the Mumbai-based character called “Bhaaijaan” who falls in love with Pooja’s character. The rest of the film is built around Salman Khan’s attempts at convincing her family led by her elder brother played by Venkatesh. Pooja Hedge has been a very busy presence in Telugu cinema, sharing the screen with stars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan among others.

Upcoming films

She was last seen alongside Ranveer Singh in last year’s “Cirkus” which underperformed at the box office. She has been signed on to play the female lead in Mahesh Babu’s next film tentatively titled “SSMB28 “The high-octane action film written and directed by hit maker Trivikram Srinivas, also marks his second collaboration with Pooja after the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, where she appeared opposite Allu Arjun. The film is currently in the first schedule and will also have “Vaathi” fame Samyukhta Menon and Jayaram in the supporting cast.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her love for K-pop with Dev Mohan from the sets of Rainbow; PIC