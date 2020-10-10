Pooja Hegde shares an adorable PHOTO; Says 'waiting on the world to change'

Pooja Hegde is seen donning a white coloured top and hair left open. The fans of the actress are always delighted to see her latest pictures.

The gorgeous diva from the southern film industry, Pooja Hegde shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. The picture features the stunner in Italy. The actress is seen donning a white coloured top and hair left open. The actress Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and followers of the southern diva are always delighted to see the actor's latest pictures.

On the work front, the gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde will be seen in the upcoming film called Radhe Shyam. There was a strong buzz in the film industry that the cast and crew of the Prabhas starrer will be travelling abroad to resume the shoot of the film. The shooting of the Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer had been halted due to the outbreak of COVID 19. The upcoming film is helmed by ace director Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers of the romance saga Radhe Shyam had previously shared the much awaited film's first look poster. The poster features the lead pair and the fans are very impressed.

Check out the photo

The audience members are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The team of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial had shot for the flick in Georgia. The cast and crew had returned to the country before the lockdown was imposed. The fans and followers of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas are waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde nails ripped denim attire as she arrives at the airport; See PHOTOS)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×