Pooja Hegde shares adorable PHOTOS from her birthday celebration; Says 'I feel so blessed'

The stunner has shared some beautiful photos from her birthday celebration. Pooja Hegde shared these pictures on her Instagram account. Take a look.
Mumbai
The sultry siren Pooja Hegde is in Italy to shoot for her much awaited film called Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. The Baahubali actor Prabhas will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film. The stunning actress Pooja Hegde celebrated her birthday on October 13. The stunner now has shared some beautiful pictures of her cutting the cake. The gorgeous diva wrote in her Instagram post, "Work, Love, Laughter, Wishes and a Tiramisu Cake.. my “Birtday” had it all...Thank you. I feel so blessed #GratefulHeart #SendingLoveBack."

The southern beauty is seen donning a stylish outfit and is all smiles. The actress is seen in a happy mood as she cuts her birthday cake. On the work front, the stunner will be seen in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. Pooja Hegde is also essaying the lead in the much awaited drama called Most Eligible Bachelor. The makers of the Akhil Akkineni starrer had previously released the first look poster of the film and the fans loved it.

Check out the post:

The makers also unveiled Pooja Hegde's first look poster from the film some time back. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles, received a thundering response on her first look poster from the Bhaskar directorial, Most Eligible Bachelor. The beautiful actress Pooja Hegde is seen in a funky look in the upcoming Akhil Akkineni starrer. The fans and followers of the sultry diva are eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde & Prabhas celebrate a co star's birthday on the sets of Radhe Shyam)

Credits :Pooja Hegde's Instagram

