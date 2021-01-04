Pooja Hegde shares an alluring monochrome photo; Says it’s a new beginning for her in 2021

Pooja Hegde took to her social media space and shared a beautiful monochrome photo while stating that it is a new beginning for her in the year 2021.

Sensational star Pooja Hegde took to her social media space and shared a photo with her fans and followers, where she was seen getting lost in thoughts while trying to decide on what looks like an interior design. In the monochrome photo, she was seen in a shirt and kept her hair loose. Sharing the photo, the stunning beauty wrote, “New Beginnings in 2021”

Take a look at the photo right here:

On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The super hit film increased her fan base. The film was a megahit venture although it had locked horns with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun’s song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was highly popular and it keeps making new records every now and then.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was stopped for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to release it in 2021. She also has in her kitty, a film with Akhil Akkineni. Titled Most Eligible Bachelor, the film is touted to be a romantic drama.

