Pooja Hegde shares BTS PHOTO from Most Eligible Bachelor sets as she joins the shooting

Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood. Starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni as the lead actors, the film’s makers have released two first look posters so far, and both the posters went viral on social media. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the COVID 19 pandemic gripped the nation. Now, after the government granted permission to restart the shootings of films, it looks like the shooting of Most Eligible Bachelor has also started.

Taking to her Instagram space, Pooja Hegde shared a BTS photo from the sets of the film, as she has also joined the sets to shoot her portion. Along with Pooja, two other crew members were seen in Personal Protective Equipment as the shooting is happening at the time of the pandemic. Sharing the photo, Pooja expressed how happy she was to finally restart her shooting schedules.

She wrote on the photo sharing application, “The band’s back together... #glamsquad #mosteligiblebachelor”. Directed by Bhaskar, the film will have Gopi Sunder composing music and Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album.

