Pooja Hegde shares Butta Bomma's BTS video and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's surprise presence steals the show

A year later, Pooja Hegde has shared BTS video of Butta Bomma and it shows all the fun Allu Arjun and team had on the sets.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released during Sankranthi 2020 and the film managed to shatter box office records. The film's songs were the highlights and became a sensation. Hit tracks such as Ramuloo Ramulaa, Samajavaragamana and Butta Bomma are still ruling the hearts of the audience. Australian cricketer David Warner also grooved to Telugu song Butta Bomma and well, there is no stopping for the song to set new records each day. The peppy and most loved song has clocked 500 million views on Youtube. The popular track is crooned by Armaan Malik and penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry with music by S Thaman.

Well, Pooja Hegde gets nostalgic as the song hits a new record and the actress has shared a BTS video from the sets. A year later, Pooja has shared BTS video of Butta Bomma and it shows all the fun Allu Arjun and team had on the sets while making this super energetic song. However, one cannot miss the adorable presence of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha who steals the show with her cuteness. One can see in the video, Bunny is seen clicking selfies with the little princess and it is too adorable. Sharing this on Twitter, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Here's just a glimpse of what went down in making Buttabomma.. The rest will forever be in my memories."

Take a look:

Here's just a glimpse of what went down in making Buttabomma The rest will forever be in my memories ☺️ pic.twitter.com/CsKCOW4Hxu — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) January 8, 2021

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released in 2020. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumaran's Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Prabhas in their upcoming film, Radhe Shyam.

