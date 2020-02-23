Pooja Hegde shares a candid picture as she patiently waits to gorge on some delicious food; Check it out

Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress Pooja Hegde shared a candid picture of herself as she patiently waits to gorge on some delicious food.

The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress shared a candid picture of herself as she patiently waits to gorge on some delicious food. The southern diva looked adorable in a light coloured top. The sultry actress who featured in films like Housefull 4, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, captioned her Instagram picture saying when someone orders food after you but get it before you. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are always delighted to see candid pictures of the gorgeous looking actress.

The south actress last featured in the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The fans and the film audience have loved and appreciated the film. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial has proved to be a smashing hit at the box office. Right from the first look of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, to the trailer the fans and audience members have given the film a thundering response. The fans are now looking forward to watching the dazzling diva on the silver screen. The actress will feature in some interesting projects. The south actress, Pooja Hegde, also featured in films like 's Mohenjo Daro. Recently, the makers of the south drama Most Eligible Bachelor, shared the first look of the stunner Pooja Hegde.

Check out the picture of Pooja Hegde:

The film will star Akhil Akkineni in the lead. The first look of the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress has left the fans awestruck with her beauty. The first look poster is all things funky and the fans are curious to know more about Pooja character from the Akhil Akkineni starrer.

