Pooja Hegde shares fond memories from Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham as the film completes 3 years

The southern film, Duvvada Jagannadham clocks three years since its release on the silver screen. The film was helmed by ace south director Harish Shankar. The southern drama, Duvvada Jagannadham had the Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The south siren shared fond memories from the sets of the film as the Harish Shankar directorial completed three years of its release. The two photos shared by the gorgeous diva, Pooja Hegde sees Allu Arjun and herself in their respective characters from the film.

Pooja Hegde wrote in her Instagram pots, "Throwback to the time when @alluarjunonline aka Duvvada Jaggannadham was showing me how to become Miss DJ The Vibuthi Pro..‪Ty @harish2you for being the orchestrator of laughter...What a fun set it was and I think somewhere the fun we had on set reached the audience.. can’t wait to shoot with this super special team again @thisisdsp @kamera002 #DilRaaju Garu #3YearsForDJ #DJ."

Check out Pooja Hegde's post:

The dynamic duo of Duvvada Jagannadham recently featured in the blockbuster film titled, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The family drama was helmed by ace south director Trivikram Srinivas. The film proved to be a box office success and the fans gave the film a thundering response. The fans and film audiences loved the sizzling chemistry between the film's leading pair. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film Prabhas 20. This film will feature the Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

